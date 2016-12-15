Uber is trying to make it easier to find your ride on busy nights

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game Pause

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:29 Mecklenburg DA presents awards to civilians and law enforcement

13:20 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights