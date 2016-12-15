See inside a FedEx shipping facility

A man accused a Bay St. Louis police officer of choking him while he lay in a hospital bed at Hancock Medical Center. In response to a Sun Herald public records request, the city released body camera footage from the incident. The footage, however, cuts off before the time the alleged brutality occurred.
Daiwon Mcpherson collaborated with Mobile Police Department to create an surprising marriage proposal to his girlfriend Shawna Blackmon in Alabama last week. See how she reacts when officers order Mcpherson to get on the ground, and ask her who she is.
Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.
A man from Salisbury, North Carolina who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C fired a gun inside Comet Ping Pong but did not injure anyone, according to police and news reports.
Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?
John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died at 95. Glenn was the oldest person to venture into outer space, at age 77. He also represented Ohio for 24 years in the U.S. Senate. President Barack Obama presented him with a 2011 Medal of Freedom.
Breast cancer patient Denise Albert has a medical port in her chest. During a security check at the Los Angeles Airport, she explained to TSA agents that she has breast cancer and cannot be touched on her chest. She felt 'humiliated' after the experience.
Thanks to the ingenuity, and big heart, of a Port Royal, South Carolina man, an injured kitten is able to walk. The man, who remains anonymous, engineered a makeshift wheelchair that allows "Scooter," who's about 10 weeks old, to move around. According to Dr. Marikay Campbell, of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, whose team has been treating Scooter, the kitten sustained back and leg injuries after she was accidentally closed in a door.