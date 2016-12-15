See inside a FedEx shipping facility

Places like FedEx Express are seeing a 10 percent increase in packages being shipped as online shopping increases for the holiday season.
Shane Keyser and Diane Stafford / The Kansas City Star

National

Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.

National

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

A man from Salisbury, North Carolina who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C fired a gun inside Comet Ping Pong but did not injure anyone, according to police and news reports.

National

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?

National

Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died at 95. Glenn was the oldest person to venture into outer space, at age 77. He also represented Ohio for 24 years in the U.S. Senate. President Barack Obama presented him with a 2011 Medal of Freedom.

National

Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair

Thanks to the ingenuity, and big heart, of a Port Royal, South Carolina man, an injured kitten is able to walk. The man, who remains anonymous, engineered a makeshift wheelchair that allows "Scooter," who's about 10 weeks old, to move around. According to Dr. Marikay Campbell, of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, whose team has been treating Scooter, the kitten sustained back and leg injuries after she was accidentally closed in a door.

Nation & World Videos