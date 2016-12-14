Need an ugly sweater for a holiday party? Do you also have $30,000?

13:20 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive Pause

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:00 CAMACOL distributes its Christmas food baskets to needy local families

1:20 The fast food bandit made off with $794 from Burger King last week

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill

0:44 Bermudez returned to office as Mayor of Doral