Twist in missing-woman case: Husband, his other wife arrested

13:20 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive Pause

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

2:59 Mississippi officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

2:11 Flanagan coach Stanford Samuels, Jr. talks about his three 2016-17 early enrollees

1:51 Former pro wrestler body slams suspected crook