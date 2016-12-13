Seeing how people treat her autistic brothers gave an 11-year-old her life calling

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica Pause

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars story

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

2:10 Gase: I don't have much experience with Matt Moore

0:30 Kanye West visits Trump Tower during trip to New York

1:29 Whiteside on the Heat's win over Wizards

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

13:20 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

0:24 Pouncey defeated his brother Maurkice and the Steelers