Tale of meth, murder and Aryan gangs reminiscent of ‘Sons of Anarchy’

2:02 Exotic plants invade the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:37 Video shows suspected Charleston church shooter leave Emanuel AME with gun

0:54 American Heritage defeats Ponte Verdra 35-33

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

1:52 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:04 Miami Dolphins LB Alonzo talks game-saving tackle

1:26 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks win over 49ers

0:29 Jakeem Grant on his 74-yd return touchdown