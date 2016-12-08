Video shows gunman shooting at off-duty police officer

LiLou, the first known airport therapy pig, debuts at San Francisco as the first non-dog member of the Wag Brigade, cheering up passengers at their terminals. LiLou loves performing tricks for her audience, wearing charming costumes, and showing off her painted nails.
Thousands of toy-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms nationwide each year. So, when you're out shopping for the perfect gift to tuck under the tree, think safety first. Here are tips to keep little ones happy and out of the ER.
This video from the U.S. Department of Labor explains the updated salary threshold rules issued by the Obama administration that would guarantee overtime protections to about one-third of salaried workers.
Thousands of activists have setup camp at Standing Rock to protest the four-state, 3.8-billion dollar pipeline planned to go through the area and its affect on the local water supply. Military veterans have stepped forward as well to defend the North Dakota land from the pipeline and have pledged to act as a human shield if necessary.
Houston police said the incident began when a suspect dressed as a United Parcel Service worker who was carrying a package rang the doorbell at the home. After the homeowner answered the door, the suspect told the man he needed to a sign for the package. Then the suspect and three accomplices rushed into the home. They pistol whipped the homeowner. As the victim struggled with the suspects, a shot was fired, but no one was injured.
President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence.
The Sevier County mayor said Thursday that there are over 400 structures in the county that have been destroyed by wildfire but officials hope by this weekend to allow residents to go in and assess their properties themselves. National Park officials confirmed that the fire was human-caused as investigators continue to assess the fire's damage.
An injured 53-pound alligator snapping turtle was rescued from a drainage pipe in a new residential development 35 miles outside of Houston after being found wedged inside the pipe. The alligator snapping turtle was saved by fire-rescue crews and is recovering at a Houston wildlife rehabilitation center.
Charlotte District Attorney Andrew Murray presented medical examiner slides, surveillance video and other police evidence in discussing why no charges were filed against CMPD Officer Bentley Vinson in the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.