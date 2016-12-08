Video shows gunman shooting at off-duty police officer

Police released a video that shows a gunman shooting at an off-duty Kansas City police officer working at a church.
Kansas City Police Department

National

Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

Thousands of toy-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms nationwide each year. So, when you're out shopping for the perfect gift to tuck under the tree, think safety first. Here are tips to keep little ones happy and out of the ER.

National

Man posing as UPS driver, 3 others wanted in violent home invasion

Houston police said the incident began when a suspect dressed as a United Parcel Service worker who was carrying a package rang the doorbell at the home. After the homeowner answered the door, the suspect told the man he needed to a sign for the package. Then the suspect and three accomplices rushed into the home. They pistol whipped the homeowner. As the victim struggled with the suspects, a shot was fired, but no one was injured.

National

Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence.

National

Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes

The Sevier County mayor said Thursday that there are over 400 structures in the county that have been destroyed by wildfire but officials hope by this weekend to allow residents to go in and assess their properties themselves. National Park officials confirmed that the fire was human-caused as investigators continue to assess the fire's damage.

Nation & World Videos