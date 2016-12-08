Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair

Thanks to the ingenuity, and big heart, of a Port Royal, South Carolina man, an injured kitten is able to walk. The man, who remains anonymous, engineered a makeshift wheelchair that allows "Scooter," who's about 10 weeks old, to move around. According to Dr. Marikay Campbell, of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, whose team has been treating Scooter, the kitten sustained back and leg injuries after she was accidentally closed in a door.
Port Royal Veterinary Hospital

Santa burglar caught on camera

Whose been naughty? This burglar in a full Santa costume. Fresno, California police are hoping someone recognizes this "Kris Criminal" who broke into a medical office in early December. The nosey-old-soul rummaged around the office but did not appear to take anything.

Man posing as UPS driver, 3 others wanted in violent home invasion

Houston police said the incident began when a suspect dressed as a United Parcel Service worker who was carrying a package rang the doorbell at the home. After the homeowner answered the door, the suspect told the man he needed to a sign for the package. Then the suspect and three accomplices rushed into the home. They pistol whipped the homeowner. As the victim struggled with the suspects, a shot was fired, but no one was injured.

Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence.

