‘We want the violence to end,’ GBI pleads as reward increases for Georgia cop killer

2:17 "Symphony in D" incorporates the sounds of the city Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:18 Trump's White House

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

1:11 Police officer dragged by stolen car during gas station getaway

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day

0:54 Rodney McGruder talks about ankle he rolled

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery