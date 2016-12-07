GOP bill would rush waiver for Gen. Mattis to fill defense post

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says. Pause

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

0:44 Man caught looking up women's skirts in Walmart

0:21 Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana

0:44 Caribbean Princess cruise ship used 'magic pipe' to dump dirty water

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

1:22 Young fans get a special visit from Dolphins

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

1:06 What to do when you meet a python