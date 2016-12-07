White nationalist’s appearance at university draws hundreds of protesters

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages Pause

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

0:44 Man caught looking up women's skirts in Walmart

0:21 Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana

4:56 Heat's Tyler Johnson talks about his new $50 million contract

3:32 Pat Riley discusses Miami Heat's offseason, Dwyane Wade's departure

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach

0:44 Caribbean Princess cruise ship used 'magic pipe' to dump dirty water