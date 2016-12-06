Shooting stops town’s Christmas parade as parents grab their children and run

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock Pause

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:50 'The girls sense something is going to happen' - conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval prepare for separation surgery

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:39 New Everglades exhibit at Zoo Miami

0:48 Motorcycle ridding thieves rob Hialeah gas station at gun point

1:59 Trump's White House

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle