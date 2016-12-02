Airline employees swim in cash but leave airport workers high and dry

1:50 Gov. Rick Scott lifts a Zika transmission zone Pause

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

1:02 Tennessee wildfires, caused by humans, destroyed at least 400 homes

5:29 Trump addresses Cuban American Foundation in Miami

0:22 Video shows shop owner shoot employee in Coral Square Mall

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

2:32 Cuban migrant goes to jail after pulling out machete

2:04 Sasha Barkov ends drought, Florida Panthers beat Wings again