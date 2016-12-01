Repeal Obamacare? Maybe not so fast, Republican voters say

1:26 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks win over 49ers Pause

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

3:16 Google's self-driving car: Take a peek inside

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

3:15 Norland girls basketball coach Carla Harris

2:03 Crowds in Miami rally on Calle Ocho for reforms in Cuba (Spanish)

1:48 Florida’s first needle exchange clinic opens in Miami on World AIDs Day

7:25 Cuban artist Danilo "El Sexto" Maldonado mocks Fidel Castro's death (Spanish)