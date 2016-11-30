Obamacare, economy to thank as 13 million have easier time paying medical bills

1:02 Thousands protest for $15 minimum wage Pause

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police