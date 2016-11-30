Family was kicked off an American Airlines flight because of their service dog

2:10 Miami collective art expression take the streets Pause

0:48 Thief caught on camera after stealing woman's purse

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

1:26 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks win over 49ers

0:23 Dolphins Landry: We want seven

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

1:53 Cameras were supposed to capture a mountain lion but the police saw something stranger instead

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law