Man with terminal lung disease completes a marathon with oxygen tank in tow

1:47 Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone Pause

0:44 Police car nearly strikes children during pursuit of stolen vehicle

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

2:46 Cuba 1959: Miami photographer finds 'lost' photos of the 1959 Cuban revolution

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins