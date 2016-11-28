Why Ohio State is telling students to ‘run hide fight’ from active shooter

0:44 Police car nearly strikes children during pursuit of stolen vehicle Pause

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

2:46 Cuba 1959: Miami photographer finds 'lost' photos of the 1959 Cuban revolution

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for 9 days gets rescued

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs