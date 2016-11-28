San Francisco riders get free trips after hackers target transit system and demand ransom

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease? Pause

2:46 Cuba 1959: Miami photographer finds 'lost' photos of the 1959 Cuban revolution

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

0:52 Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall