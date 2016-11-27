California considers ban on sex between lawyers and clients

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism Pause

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

2:46 Cuba 1959: Miami photographer finds 'lost' photos of the 1959 Cuban revolution

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins