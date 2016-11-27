Homeless man’s digs are so cool that he charges rent, but city calls his place a hazard

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades Pause

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

0:48 Baby snake makes entertaining toy for feral kitten

1:10 Bluffton youngster finds a very old shark tooth

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for 9 days gets rescued

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

0:43 All she wanted was to put the baby into the crib