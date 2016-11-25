Panda cub recovering after emergency surgery

The panda cub Bei Bei is recuperating from emergency surgery at the Smithsonian National Zoo to alleviate a life-endangering blockage of his intestine.
Spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson said that Bei Bei is conscious and recovering at the zoo’s panda facility after Friday morning’s surgery.
The blockage, which is a rare ailment for giant pandas, was a dense mass of partially-digested bamboo about the size of a lemon located at the top of his small intestine. Quick-thinking and expert care by zoo staff and volunteer veterinarians likely saved the life of the young cub, who turned 1 in August.
On Thursday, Bei Bei was observed behaving abnormally by sleeping more than usual and showing little interest in eating. According to zoo officials, he also appeared nauseous and vomited twice.
After initial treatment for his nausea, Bei Bei was transported to the zoo’s onsite veterinary hospital Friday morning where he underwent ultrasound screening by radiologist Elyshia Hankin of the Friendship Hospital for Animals. An endoscopic exam also confirmed what the veterinarians suspected: the blockage had distended into Bei Bei’s small intestine and was causing him significant distress that left unaddressed was life-threatening.
Soon after, veterinary surgeon Sebastian Gordon stepped in to removed the mass. The procedure was completed smoothly, Baker-Masson said.
Giant panda cub Bei Bei is awake and recovering from a successful emergency surgery to remove a bowel blockage: https://t.co/y6tftVyjC7 pic.twitter.com/6WbsMC3lj8— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) November 25, 2016
As he recovers, Bei Bei will be fed soft foods such as sweet potatoes and pears before transitioning back to his regular diet of bamboo. Bei Bei, who is still nursing from his mother Mei Xiang, had been eating solid foods for some time, Baker-Masson said, noting that while intestinal blockages are a rare occurrence they can affect exotic animals and house pets alike.
For the time being, Bei Bei will be monitored by the zoo staff and kept away from public view. The panda house is also temporarily closed but Bao Bao, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang can be seen from their outdoor yards.
