Teen in grandma’s text mixup pops in for Thanksgiving dinner, but he forgot something

1:51 Carvalho: Miami-Dade schools closed Thursday and Friday Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:12 Colombians celebrate the signing of a new peace deal

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:51 Boise stop-motion animator brings Legos to life

0:31 Ardrey Kell senior's water bottle flip goes viral

3:59 Pot and the presidency