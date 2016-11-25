How special was this touchdown run? ‘You could feel it’

1:12 Colombians celebrate the signing of a new peace deal Pause

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

2:26 Crowd, volunteers rejoice as B-29 makes historic return to flight

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt