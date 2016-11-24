The US is paying $100,000 to train giant rats to nab bad guys

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31 Pause

1:37 The Florida Panthers spend Thanksgiving outside of the playoffs (with 62 games still to be played)

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

2:50 NASA astronaut shows off Thanksgiving dinner in space

1:41 A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery

0:53 The Naked Cowboy sings Trump song in Trump Tower

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:58 New trolley route in Miami Beach