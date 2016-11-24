A single mosquito attacked her spine and her brain, and ripped a blissful life apart

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31 Pause

2:50 NASA astronaut shows off Thanksgiving dinner in space

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:53 Chief: Coral Gables officer under investigation for kicking car thief

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for 9 days gets rescued

0:43 All she wanted was to put the baby into the crib

2:03 First Look at World War II Shipwrecks Off NC Coast

4:37 A frantic sister calls for help from outside Pulse