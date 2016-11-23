Trump picks charter school advocate Betsy Devos as education secretary

0:48 Thief caught on camera after stealing woman's purse Pause

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:53 Trump's White House

3:59 Pot and the presidency