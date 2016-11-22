University suspends cheerleaders after seeing ‘Kkk go trump’ photo

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams Pause

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

0:11 Surveillance video of suspect wanted in San Antonio police officer's killing

1:42 Erik Spoelstra discusses the Heat's loss to the 76ers

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams