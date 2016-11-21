Starbucks raises prices on certain cold drinks and baked goods

Starbucks has decided to raise some of its prices again this year, just in time for the holidays.
Strangely, though, the coffee chain is only hiking costs of some cold drinks and baked goods. A spokewoman told CNN Money the prices for certain items rose 10 to 30 cents on Nov. 10.
Meanwhile, drinks such as hot coffee and tea did not see a price change.
Starbucks has not released a statement on why it’s raising prices, but at least hot drinks aren’t being affected — because, baby, it’s cold outside.
