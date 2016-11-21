How big is the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina?

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:59 Pot and the presidency

4:37 A frantic sister calls for help from outside Pulse

2:17 Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 35 years

6:58 What Customs and Border Protection Field Operations agents do

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:36 Haitians pick a president