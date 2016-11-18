Kanye West: If I had voted, it would have been for Trump

4:02 2016 Election Day by the numbers Pause

1:28 One day at a time

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

2:10 Obama announces​ ​plans​ ​to fight opioid, ​heroin epidemic

0:31 Duke performs first hand transplant in NC

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

0:17 Deer hits cross-country runner during race