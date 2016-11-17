'Watch out for that deer!' isn't the usual warning during a cross country race

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach Pause

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

4:37 A frantic sister calls for help from outside Pulse

1:07 Tourist tests her luck by petting a bison in Yellowstone Park

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

1:28 One day at a time

2:10 Obama announces​ ​plans​ ​to fight opioid, ​heroin epidemic

1:44 Breast cancer survivor heals with tattoos

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine