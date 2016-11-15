See the world from above in a World War II military plane

Brothers Jimmy and Danny Miller of Shade Tree Airstrip in Gulfport, Mississippi fly planes used to train pilots during World War II.
Amanda McCoy / The Sun Herald

Video captures moment San Antonio bus crashes into house

San Antonio's public transportation system VIA released bus camera video from an accident that caused a bus to crash into a home on October 17. One camera angle shows a black truck being hit by the bus. The bus tried to avoid a collision with the vehicle but ended up colliding with the vehicle and then eventually crashing into the house.

Video appears to show mysterious 'ice monster' in Alaska river

A video of an "Ice Monster" spotted in Fairbanks Alaska's Chena River has sparked imaginations on the internet. Some people are comparing it to Scottish legend, the Loch Ness Monster, while others are suggesting it is a "giant arctic crocodile". In the video, large chunks of ice can be seen moving together in a side-to-side motion. An employee of the Bureau of Land Management recorded the video. The video was sped up and music was added, but BLM insists the movement from the thing in the water hasn't been enhanced.

Bus monitor punches preschooler

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released video that shows bus monitor Lillian Jackson abusing the 4-year-old victim numerous times between September 2014 and February 2015. In just one morning drive to Bluffton Elementary School on Jan. 27, 2015, Jackson stands or reaches across the aisle to touch the special-needs preschooler 46 times, video shows.

