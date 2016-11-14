New Balance distances itself from white supremacist support

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House Pause

0:48 Video shows speeding Porsche that killed college student

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

2:05 Florida Panthers getting some help

2:50 Downsizing detainee operations at U.S. Navy Base at Guantánamo Bay

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:29 Video shows rattlesnakes fighting for dominance

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement