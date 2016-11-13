How was a younger twin born before his older brother?

It might seem like a plotline in “Doctor Who” or some other science-fiction story featuring time travel.
Samuel Peterson, all of one week old, is 31 minutes older than his twin brother, Ronan Peterson. But on paper, he’s 29 minutes younger.
The boys were born early Nov. 6 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass., to Emily and Seth Peterson of West Barnstable, Mass. Emily Peterson later told the Boston Globe that after Sam was born at 1:39 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, she glanced at the clock at saw the hands spinning backwards, but that the fact that Daylight Saving Time was ending at 2 a.m. didn’t cross her mind.
Nor did it cross her mind when Ronan joined them at 1:10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. “I was a little preoccupied,” Emily Peterson said.
Seth Peterson, however, wasn’t too surprised. “I said earlier that night that they were either going to be born on two different days or the time change was going to come into play,” said the Massachusetts State Police trooper, according to the hospital’s Facebook post on the boys’ births.
After everything settled down, the Petersons joked about their younger twin being the older one, at least according to the birth certificates.
True, Daylight Saving Time comes and goes every year, as it has since the federal standard was established in 1966. But in the hospital’s on the babies’ birth, Deb Totten, a maternity nurse at Cape Cod Hospital, was quoted in the hospital’s Facebook post saying this was the first time in her 40-plus year career she’d seen something like this happen.
