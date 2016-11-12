He was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. Now he feels like he hit the lottery

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find Pause

2:35 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute

1:16 Zach Anderson asks for unity during Sacramento march: 'Our beef isn't with these voters'

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:02 Carol City routs Dillard

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

3:28 FIU tight end Jonnu Smith talks after practice

0:37 Anti-Trump protest sparks in Miami

3:34 Miami Palmetto stuns Belen Jeusit with comeback win