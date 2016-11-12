Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets in many cities for a third night

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

0:37 Anti-Trump protest sparks in Miami

1:01 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant "not my president"

3:28 FIU tight end Jonnu Smith talks after practice

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House