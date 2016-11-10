President Trump could defund Planned Parenthood so women are stocking up on birth control

1:16 Zach Anderson asks for unity during Sacramento march: 'Our beef isn't with these voters' Pause

1:39 Hundreds in KC take to the streets to protest Donald Trump

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

1:25 Haiti's tourism industry is battered but open

2:44 Spades strike history in Galilee

1:43 Election Day by the numbers

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown

1:56 Haslem says there's no bad blood between Heat and Dwyane Wade