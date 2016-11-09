CalExit: Californians on social media want to secede after Trump win

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

2:20 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gives his victory speech Tuesday after defeating Raquel Regalado

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters

1:45 CVS begins selling naloxone to patients July 1 without an individual prescription

1:29 Video shows rattlesnakes fighting for dominance

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

0:38 Vintage Packard pulled from lagoon at Concours

1:22 A Supreme Court without Scalia