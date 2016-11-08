Helpless patients live hidden away in filth as caretakers pocket pay from Medicaid

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters Pause

1:29 Video shows rattlesnakes fighting for dominance

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:00 Voters head to the polls in South Florida

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets