This astronaut voted from space, so you have no excuse not to vote on earth

0:15 Crew rescues men from sinking boat in shark-filled waters Pause

1:53 Marco Rubio votes early in West Miami

0:45 Miami freshman receiver Ahmmon Richards talks about his record-breaking day

1:22 A Supreme Court without Scalia

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

0:27 Miami defensive end Chad Thomas talks about his fumble recovery which led to a TD

6:03 Billy Graham at 98

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health