‘Where is everybody’? Towns are desperate after Matthew, but no one is coming to help

0:27 Miami defensive end Chad Thomas talks about his fumble recovery which led to a TD Pause

1:40 Hillary Clinton campaigns during a downpour in Pembroke Pines Saturday

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

0:31 Miami coach Mark Richt talks about Ahmmon Richards, who had eight catches for 144 yards

1:20 Solar amendments explained

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind