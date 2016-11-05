Penguin husband finds wife with another penguin. Bloody smackdown ensues.

Did you love “March of the Penguins”? Do you think penguins are all cute and cuddly? Do you squeal with delight whenever you see those flightless birds waddling around?
If so, stop reading this story. Maintain your penguin innocence. Just remember Morgan Freeman’s soothing narration and the penguin mates shielding their eggs from the Antarctic.
Otherwise, prepare yourself to see soap-opera drama on a whole different level, as captured on camera by National Geographic.
A fight breaks out when a husband comes home and finds his wife with another penguin. pic.twitter.com/9ejYGcJ5TJ— Nat Geo Channel (@NatGeoChannel) November 4, 2016
Yes, penguins are very much wild animals, despite their cute exterior. And although Magellanic penguins usually mate for life, cheating is far from an uncommon occurrence, according to the BBC.
But that hasn’t stopped the internet from freaking out over this particularly graphic example of penguins gone bad. The fact that the female still chose the homewrecker over her battered but devoted mate is especially upsetting to some people.
As of Saturday afternoon, the video has been retweeted nearly 150,000 times and liked nearly 170,000 times. However, some felt National Geographic should have included a warning with the video.
