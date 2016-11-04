Cyberbully’s ‘reign of terror’ ends with $1.4 million ruling for his victims

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health Pause

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

1:56 How molecular breast imaging works

8:26 What is a virtual colonoscopy?

3:40 Holocaust survivor Noémi Ban on the importance of remembering

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

4:03 In sickness and in health

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing