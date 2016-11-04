Once given an hour to live, teen runner with cerebral palsy isn’t stopping

7:19 Voting rights are revoked Pause

0:40 Venezuela reopens border with Colombia for first time in almost a year

8:26 What is a virtual colonoscopy?

0:41 Transgender Homecoming Queen: 'Like Cinderella'

4:03 In sickness and in health

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

0:37 A laser-powered robot caterpillar