Bathroom air freshener causes emergency response at nuclear site

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health Pause

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

3:40 Holocaust survivor Noémi Ban on the importance of remembering

1:18 Guilty plea for man who delivered fatal blow caught on camera

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

2:16 Researcher takes close look at Zika-carrying mosquito

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life'