The slot machine said she hit $43 million jackpot; she got $2.25 and a steak dinner

0:39 High school football coach pours syrup onto player's stomach, allegedly licks it off Pause

1:41 Brother-sister basketball duo from Denmark arrive in Miami

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

3:40 Holocaust survivor Noémi Ban on the importance of remembering

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead