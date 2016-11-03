Mmmm, collard greens. But at $66? Must be Neiman Marcus.

7:19 Voting rights are revoked Pause

1:45 David Duke erupts at Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate at Dillard University

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro

3:33 Day of the Dead skydive with Roberta Mancino

1:44 Standoff ends with suspected killer shot by police

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is “unfit to be president" -- Election Rewind