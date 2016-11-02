U.S. Navy base in Japan given the all clear after earlier lockdown

A U.S. Navy base in Japan was on lockdown earlier after a report of gunshots, but the lockdown has been lifted and there are no injuries, according to the base’s Facebook page.
Security at U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo received a report of gunshots heard inside a building at 9:33 a.m. local time, according to the post. The building was evacuated and security is clearing the building, according to the post.
About an hour later, the base was given the all clear. “No evidence of shots fired or an active shooter,” according to the base’s Facebook page. There were no injuries reported.
The U.S. Seventh Fleet shares the base with ships of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, according to the base’s website.
Sasebo is on the island of Kyushu in southern Japan.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
