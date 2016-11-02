Mysterious ‘Alaskan Ice Monster’ in video not so monstrous after all

0:33 Skiers jumping into the pool at Utah Olympic Park Pause

3:40 Holocaust survivor Noémi Ban on the importance of remembering

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

0:54 16-year-old gets his 'Wish' — a photography lesson from a pro